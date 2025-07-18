How eCommerce leaders use web intelligence to outsmart competitors

The eCommerce landscape in 2025 is marked by intense competition and shifting consumer behaviors. To thrive, businesses must leverage new strategies and tools to gain a competitive edge and foster customer loyalty.

This special report from ITPro, in association with Decodo, delves into the growing importance of eCommerce Intelligence. It explores how practitioners can maximize data utilization to deliver intuitive consumer experiences. The report offers practical, real-world examples and best practices for tools like web scraping, proxies, and AI, helping you adapt to new challenges and select the best solutions for your business.