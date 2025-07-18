How eCommerce leaders use web intelligence to outsmart competitors

How eCommerce leaders use web intelligence to outsmart competitors
(Image credit: Decodo)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

The eCommerce landscape in 2025 is marked by intense competition and shifting consumer behaviors. To thrive, businesses must leverage new strategies and tools to gain a competitive edge and foster customer loyalty.

This special report from ITPro, in association with Decodo, delves into the growing importance of eCommerce Intelligence. It explores how practitioners can maximize data utilization to deliver intuitive consumer experiences. The report offers practical, real-world examples and best practices for tools like web scraping, proxies, and AI, helping you adapt to new challenges and select the best solutions for your business.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸