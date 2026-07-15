Cepsa automates IT to achieve operational efficiency with Red Hat

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Cepsa automates IT to achieve operational efficiency with Red Hat
(Image credit: Red Hat)

Find out how a global energy and chemical company improved productivity and IT response times with organization-wide automation initiatives.

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