The IT automation imperative: What executives need to know
The Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is a strategic IT solution designed to help organizations accelerate business growth by addressing skill gaps, reducing technical debt, and maximizing IT investments through end-to-end automated workflows. By adopting a holistic, platform-based approach rather than using isolated tools, executives can drive significant business value, including improved ROI, faster time-to-market for new products, and enhanced security across hybrid cloud and edge environments. Successful implementation allows teams to shift focus from manual, low-value tasks to high-value innovations, positioning the organization to effectively adopt emerging technologies like generative AI.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Accelerate your IT automation with AI
whitepaper
-
The Billion Dollar Misfire: Why the AI boom keeps breaking in the middle
whitepaper
-
2026 CEO Study: Rewiring the C-suite report
whitepaper
-
Third-sector procurement: Could tech modernisation advance responsible buying?
whitepaper
-
Cost vs. conscience: How local government procurement can avoid a trade-off
whitepaper
-
Cost vs. conscience: How local government procurement can avoid a trade-off
whitepaper
-
Price vs. Purpose: How schools can purchase responsibly despite cost pressures
whitepaper
-
Price vs. Purpose: How schools can purchase responsibly despite cost pressures
whitepaper