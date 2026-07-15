From patchwork to platform: Is your organization ready to graduate to Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform?
Modern IT automation is a mission-critical necessity for managing the escalating complexity of infrastructure, applications, and hybrid cloud environments. While the community-developed version of Ansible serves as a popular industry standard, organizations must decide between this upstream project and the enterprise-grade Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. While upstream Ansible is an open-source project ideal for rapid experimentation and individual learning, it lacks the support, security testing, and lifecycle guarantees required for business-critical operations. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform provides a unified, supported solution designed to maximize return on investment (ROI) by offering enhanced scalability, security, and enterprise features like generative AI support and automation analytics.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
The IT automation imperative: What executives need to know
whitepaper
-
Accelerate your IT automation with AI
whitepaper
-
The Billion Dollar Misfire: Why the AI boom keeps breaking in the middle
whitepaper
-
2026 CEO Study: Rewiring the C-suite report
whitepaper
-
Third-sector procurement: Could tech modernisation advance responsible buying?
whitepaper
-
Cost vs. conscience: How local government procurement can avoid a trade-off
whitepaper
-
Cost vs. conscience: How local government procurement can avoid a trade-off
whitepaper
-
Price vs. Purpose: How schools can purchase responsibly despite cost pressures
whitepaper