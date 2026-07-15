From patchwork to platform: Is your organization ready to graduate to Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform?

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From patchwork to platform: Is your organization ready to graduate to Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform?
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Modern IT automation is a mission-critical necessity for managing the escalating complexity of infrastructure, applications, and hybrid cloud environments. While the community-developed version of Ansible serves as a popular industry standard, organizations must decide between this upstream project and the enterprise-grade Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. While upstream Ansible is an open-source project ideal for rapid experimentation and individual learning, it lacks the support, security testing, and lifecycle guarantees required for business-critical operations. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform provides a unified, supported solution designed to maximize return on investment (ROI) by offering enhanced scalability, security, and enterprise features like generative AI support and automation analytics.

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