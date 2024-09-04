DE: The Gorilla Guide® to... Creating business value with generative AI

Key considerations when advancing GenAI in your business

Creating Business Value with Generative AI
Nutzen Sie HPE ProLiant Gen11-Server mit Intel Xeon-Prozessoren der 5. Generation und speziell entwickelte generative KI-Lösungen, um:

  • KI für Ihr Unternehmen einzusetzen
  • Geschäftsabläufe wertschöpfend zu gestalten und zu analysieren
  • Ihre ersten generativen KI-Anwendungen zu erstellen und zu implementieren

Provided by HPE | Intel

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

