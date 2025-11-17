Dell Technologies doubles down on AI with SC25 announcements

SC25 – the annual global supercomputer conference – is taking place this week in St Louis, Missouri and Dell Technologies has used the occasion to announce a slew of new AI-focused products and updates.

In its PowerEdge server range, the AMD Instinct-powered XE9785 and XE9785L – both of which were first announced at Dell Technologies World 2025 – are now generally available. The company also introduced a new Intel-powered PowerEdge server, the R770AP.

All of these servers, Dell Technologies said, are optimized for working with AI workloads, with the XE9785 and XE9785L capable of “breakthrough performance with AI training and inference”. The R770AP, meanwhile, can “handle demanding HPC and AI workloads”.

The company has also introduced two new switches, the Dell PowerSwitch Z9964F-ON and Dell PowerSwitch Z9964FL-ON. According to the firm, these switches are able to deliver 102.4 Tb/s of switching capacity, which means they can “meet the needs of the most intensive AI fabrics”.

AI Factories and Nvidia partnership boost

Dell Technologies also announced updates to its AI Factory offering, which is underpinned by Nvidia hardware.

AI factories have been a cornerstone of Dell’s AI strategy since 2024, with Nvidia chips underpinning it from the start. The idea of these factories is in essence a bundled offering, with Dell Professional Services helping deliver the ‘factory’ to the buyer rather than them having to put it together themselves.

In the announcements from SC25, Dell Technologies revealed its ObjectScale and PowerScale storage devices are now integrated with the Nvidia NIXL library. NIXL library is in turn part of Nvidia Dynamo, described by Nvidia as “a distributed inference-serving framework” built to deploy and automate AI models at “data center scale”.

Additionally, Dell AI Factory with Nvidia also now includes Dell PowerEdge XE7740 and XE7745 servers, both of which feature the chip-maker’s RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and Hopper GPUs.

Finally, the Dell Automation Platform is also available on Dell AI Factory with Nvidia and, according to Dell Technologies, “will deliver smarter, more automated experiences by deploying validated, optimized solutions with a secure framework”.

All of these products are available immediately.