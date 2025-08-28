Jensen Huang says 'the AI race is on' as Nvidia shrugs off market bubble concerns
The Nvidia chief exec appears upbeat on the future of the AI market despite recent concerns
Jensen Huang has taken a bullish stance on the future of the generative AI market following Nvidia’s latest financial earnings report.
Speaking during an earnings call in the wake of Nvidia’s results, Huang shrugged off concerns over a looming AI ‘bubble’ dominating discussions in the industry.
Huang said he expects a further spending surge over the next five years, with continued enterprise demand pushing the AI space into a multi-trillion dollar market.
“We see $3 trillion to $4 trillion in AI infrastructure spend by the end of the decade,” he said. “I think the next several years, surely through the decade, we see really significant growth opportunities ahead.”
“The AI race is on,” Huang added.
Revenue at Nvidia increased to $46.74 billion, marking a 56% increase compared to the same period last year and exceeding Wall Street expectations. Similarly, profits increased by 40.8%, from $18.78 billion in the last quarter to $26.4 billion.
Notably, data center sales at Nvidia, which form the majority of its business, increased by 56%, with big tech customers - believed to be Meta and Microsoft - a key factor in growth.
Alvin Nguyen, senior analyst at Forrester, said the results mark “another impressive performance” by the firm and highlight continued demand for products such as its Blackwell chips remains high.
“The company is making strategic moves across areas under their control, including continued development of state-of-the-art data center GPUs, innovation in new growth areas like robotics and physical AI, and promoting use cases that drive increased GPU purchases, such as reasoning AI and rack-scale computing."
AI Bubble? What AI bubble?
Huang’s bullish outlook comes against a backdrop of rising concerns over a potential AI ‘bubble’, sparked by comments from leading industry figures.
Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told journalists that some people - particularly investors - may be getting “overexcited” by AI.
“Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI? My opinion is yes,” he said, according to reports from The Verge. “Is AI the most important thing to happen in a very long time? My opinion is also yes.”
Altman noted that huge valuations for emerging AI startups showed the current trajectory of investment in the space was “not rational” and “insane”.
It’s an issue that was highlighted earlier this year in a study from Silicon Valley Bank, which warned about the rise of ‘zombiecorn’ startups. These rising stars of the industry move fast, raise big investment rounds, but often fail to deliver tangible results and collapse rapidly.
"Someone is going to lose a phenomenal amount of money," Altman told reporters, according to The Verge. "We don't know who, and a lot of people are going to make a phenomenal amount of money."
Just days later, a study from MIT further compounded concerns about a looming dotcom bubble-style collapse. The study warned that 95% of AI pilots fail to deliver tangible financial savings or improvements to company profits.
Based on interviews with 100 executives and a survey of 300 staff, the study painted a gloomy picture for enterprises ramping up investment in the technology.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
