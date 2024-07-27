Everything you need to know about Intel

Intel has been at the forefront of the semiconductor industry for over half a century, shaping the landscape of modern computing. As one of the world's largest and most valuable semiconductor chip manufacturers, Intel has played a pivotal role in the development of personal computers, data centers, and a wide array of electronic devices.

Here, we look at the history, products, and impact of this tech giant and one of the most influential companies in the digital age.

History of Intel

Intel at a glance (Image credit: Intel) Founded: July 18, 1968

Founders: Gordon Moore and Robert Noyce

Current CEO: Pat Gelsinger (pictured)

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California, USA

Annual Revenue (2023): $54.2 billion

Number of Employees: Approximately 124,800

Intel's story begins in 1968, when Gordon Moore and Robert Noyce, two former employees of Fairchild Semiconductor, founded NM Electronics. Shortly after, they purchased the rights to use the name "Intel," short for Integrated Electronics, and the company was officially renamed Intel Corporation.

In its early years, Intel focused on manufacturing memory chips, including SRAM and DRAM. However, the company's trajectory changed dramatically in 1971 with the introduction of the Intel 4004, the world's first commercial microprocessor. This ground-breaking product set the stage for Intel's future dominance in the CPU market.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Intel continued to innovate, releasing increasingly powerful microprocessors. The company's fortunes soared in the 1980s when IBM chose Intel's 8088 processor for its first personal computer. This decision established the "IBM PC compatible" standard, with Intel as the primary beneficiary.

Intel co-founders Gordon Moore (left) and Robert Noyce founded Intel in 1968. Moore would go on to serve as executive vice president, president, CEO, and chairman of the board. (Image credit: Intel)

The 1990s saw Intel cement its position as the leader in PC processors with the introduction of the Pentium brand. The famous "Intel Inside" marketing campaign, launched in 1991, helped make Intel a household name and one of the most recognised brands in the tech industry.

In the 2000s, the company expanded its focus beyond microprocessors to include data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). Key acquisitions, such as the purchase of Altera in 2015 and Mobileye in 2017, have positioned Intel at the forefront of emerging technologies such as autonomous driving and AI.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What does Intel sell?

Processor technology remains one of Intel's principle areas of investment and development, including 'Foveros', a 3D packaging technology designed to offer flexibility when combining several chips together. (Image credit: Intel)

Intel's product portfolio is extensive, addressing both consumer and enterprise markets with a variety of high-performance technologies.

Central to its offerings are microprocessors, which power desktops, laptops, and servers. These CPUs are complemented by Intel's chipsets.

Additionally, Intel produces both integrated and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) that cater to a range of graphic-intensive applications, from gaming to professional visualisation.

A bond module carrier containing a single silicon photonics chip, developed to support next generation data centers and 5G deployments reliant on smaller form factors. (Image credit: Intel)

Beyond processors and graphics, Intel offers solid-state drives (SSDs), crucial for both consumer and enterprise data storage solutions. Network interface controllers (NICs) are another key product line. Intel's connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, ensure wireless communication across a multitude of devices.

Intel's system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions integrate multiple functions into single chips, optimising power efficiency and performance for mobile and embedded applications. These SoCs are integral to a wide range of devices, from smartphones to smart home appliances.

Intel mergers and acquisitions

Intel's strategic acquisitions have played a crucial role in expanding its technological capabilities and market presence. In 2015, Intel made a significant move by acquiring Altera for $16.7 billion. This acquisition allowed Intel to integrate field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) into its product lineup, enhancing its ability to offer customisable chip solutions that are critical for various applications in data centers and telecommunications.

Two years later, Intel further broadened its technological horizon by purchasing Mobileye for $15.3 billion. This acquisition was pivotal in advancing Intel's position in the autonomous vehicle sector, providing essential technologies for driver assistance systems and self-driving cars.

In 2019, Intel continued its push into emerging technologies by acquiring Habana Labs for $2 billion, significantly boosting its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with advanced AI processors designed for deep learning applications.

In 2020, Intel acquired Moovit for $900 million, integrating mobility-as-a-service solutions into its portfolio. This acquisition not only expanded Intel's presence in the transportation sector but also underscored its commitment to smart city technologies and the future of urban mobility. These strategic acquisitions reflect Intel's ongoing efforts to diversify its technological offerings and maintain its leadership in the semiconductor industry.

Key figures at Intel

Pat Gelsinger and US President Joe Biden tour the site of Intel's $20 billion manufacturing plant in Licking County, Ohio. (Image credit: Intel)

Intel's leadership team has been instrumental in driving the company's innovation and strategic direction.

Supporting Gelsinger is a robust leadership team, including chief financial officer David Zinsner, who joined Intel in 2022. Zinsner brings extensive financial expertise from his previous roles at Micron Technology and Analog Devices.

Another key figure is Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the data center and AI Group. Rivera has been with Intel for over 20 years, playing a crucial role in advancing the company's data-centric strategy and leading efforts in AI and networking solutions.

What can customers expect from doing business with Intel?

At the helm is Pat Gelsinger, who returned to Intel as CEO in February 2021. Gelsinger, with over four decades of technology and leadership experience, previously served as CEO of VMware and spent 30 years at Intel, where he was the architect of the original 80486 processor.

For CIOs and IT directors, partnering with Intel offers a strategic advantage that extends far beyond mere hardware procurement. At the core of this partnership is Intel's commitment to innovation, exemplified by its substantial R&D investment of $17.5 billion in 2022.

While the initial costs of Intel solutions may be higher, they often offer superior long-term value through performance efficiencies and extended product life cycles, contributing to optimised Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This financial prudence is complemented by Intel's commitment to sustainability, as evidenced by its achievement of 99% renewable electricity usage in factories by 2023. Such initiatives not only support corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals but also resonate with the increasing emphasis on responsible business practices at the C-suite level.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel's EVP of Client Computing Group, showing off Intel's Lunar Lake processor range at the Intel Technology Tour in Taipei, May, 2024. (Image credit: Intel)

Perhaps most valuable to forward-thinking IT leaders is Intel's transparent product roadmap and extensive ecosystem partnerships. These elements allow CIOs and IT directors to align their long-term technology strategies with upcoming innovations, ensuring smoother transitions and upgrades while simplifying integration with existing enterprise systems.

By leveraging Intel's comprehensive portfolio and forward-thinking approach, IT leaders can drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, positioning their organisations for success in an increasingly tech-driven business world.