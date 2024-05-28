Dell Technologies World 2024: Bringing AI to the edge

As enterprise AI becomes more widely adopted, businesses are being forced to examine whether their architecture is up to the task. The feverish hype around AI in the public cloud that started in November 2022 has given way to greater investment in open ecosystems for AI and smaller models run at a business’s edge.

From chatbots stored on a laptop for offline use to AI handling data produced by sensors in smart manufacturing, there’s a huge range of ways to use AI at the edge. But where is customer demand when it comes to this new frontier for this technology, and how has their understanding of AI architecture changed since this time last year?

In this episode, recorded live at Dell Technologies World 2024, Rory speaks to Dermot O’Connell, senior vice president for EMEA services at Dell Technologies, to learn more about the changes in approach to enterprise AI and how businesses can prepare themselves for the technology’s adoption.

Highlights

“Running these applications at the edge and having containers in the edge means that you can run very modern applications, in a modular way right where the data, or sensors, or cameras are. You’re not shipping this back and forth, back and forth, back and forth all the time, which just introduced the latency and it wouldn't work in a real-time operating environment.”

“It is very, very, very early days. Like, the kind of projects when we're speaking to customers, they're starting on avatars, they're starting on chatbots, they're starting on coding engines. They are starting on what I would say is the fairly basic level of what you could potentially do with this technology.”

“So I would say those small chunks, could you create something very small without exposing data, that's everything. You can get into data governance conversations for years, easily. But there probably is some data that isn't really that important. I would say the easy one is, what's the entrance to this for your employees? And what's the entrance to this for your customers?”