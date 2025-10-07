Deloitte signs up Anthropic in AI enterprise deal
AI assistant Claude to be rolled out to nearly half a million Deloitte staff
Anthropic has landed its biggest-ever enterprise deal, with plans to roll out its Claude AI assistant to more than 470,000 workers at Deloitte.
The deal will see the development of new industry-specific products powered by Claude-AI solutions, including compliance features, aimed at companies in regulated industries like financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and public services. These will be based on Claude's safety-first design and Deloitte's Trustworthy AI framework.
"Deloitte chose Claude because they need trusted AI that can help their employees and clients across industries and on a global scale – from coding and software development to customer engagement and industry-specific advisory," said Paul Smith, chief commercial officer of Anthropic.
"When the world's leading organizations need to tackle complex, critical work, they choose Anthropic because Claude is built for the compliance and control that enterprises demand."
Meanwhile, Deloitte will establish a Claude Center of Excellence, aimed at developing implementation frameworks, sharing leading practices across deployments, and providing ongoing tech support to help move AI pilots to production at scale.
The two companies are also working together to develop a formal certification program to train and certify 15,000 of Deloitte's professionals on Claude.
"Deloitte is making this significant investment in Anthropic's AI platform because our approach to responsible AI is very aligned, and together we can reshape how enterprises operate over the next decade. Claude continues to be a leading choice for many clients and our own AI transformation," said Ranjit Bawa, global technology and ecosystems & Alliances leader at Deloitte Global.
"This expanded relationship includes technology integration, plans for the establishment of a Center of Excellence, continued certification of 15,000 professionals, and development of industry-specific solutions as we support our clients through their AI transformations."
The two companies have been working together since last year, developing customized enterprise AI solutions focused on the trustworthy and human-centered use of generative AI.
Earlier this year, they launched a generative AI and advanced AI applications certification program, given to 15,000 Deloitte practitioners globally, aimed at giving them state-of-the-art knowledge in generative AI and specialized training on Anthropic's AI models and methodologies.
Anthropic has the top market share in enterprise AI, according to Menlo Ventures. Its global customer base has grown from fewer than 1,000 business customers two years ago to over 300,000 today.
Last month, the company appointed a new managing director of international, Chris Ciauri. It also announced plans to hire more than 100 new staff for its Dublin and London offices and develop a research-focused Zurich office, and is planning more European office locations in the coming months. It's also opening its first Asia office in Tokyo.
The deal with Anthropic comes at a slightly embarrassing time for Deloitte. According to the Financial Times, it was this week forced to issue a refund to the Australian Department of Employment and Workplace Relations for a report that contained AI hallucinations, including multiple citations to non-existent academic reports.
