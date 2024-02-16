Do businesses have a plan for AI adoption?
To align AI gains with corporate strategy, leaders have to know what they’re looking for
As organizations look to integrate AI tools into their business models, key questions will have to be answered around how this fits in with their wider strategy. This doesn’t just mean data analysis or adoption of generative AI tools, but less directly connected initiatives such as sustainability goals.
The adoption of AI is also running up against concerns around skills. Many organizations, if not most, are yet to truly determine which roles and tasks can be augmented and improved by AI services. Additionally, there are questions among workers and employers alike as to what emerging AI-focused skills they will need to acquire to stay competitive in their field.
In this episode:
- Jane speaks to Pauline Yau, UKI verticals sales director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, to unpack the current trends around AI and what the future holds for AI in business.
- Rory and Jane discuss the significance of these trends and how this may pan out in 2024.
Highlights
“We're working with a lot of organizations at the moment to create a business case around AI and that business case absolutely has to include factors around energy costs. So I do think that the conversation around AI and sustainability will probably be more at the forefront and something that we're really talking about.“
“When it comes to AI, and generative AI in particular, just over the course of the last year, it's very hard to pin down what people are actually talking about, beyond chatbots. And even then, it's like well, cool, great. Why are you bringing chatbots? How is this going to make things better for your business, for your customers?”
“We work with a very large global engine manufacturer and they have been using AI for a number of years to create digital twins. What that means for them is that if they're creating a new blade or a new engine part, they create a digital twin, they model it digitally, so that they eradicate the need to actually build a physical prototype of that element.”
