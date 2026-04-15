Five key orchestration capabilities for an AI driven future
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GenAI is a rapidly emerging technology with vast potential for business use. However, organizations must be prepared to address the challenges of implementing GenAI effectively. To gain value from GenAI, organizations need a strategic, organization-wide approach to AI. This requires significant investment in time and resources, as well as the right tools. Five key orchestration capabilities can help organizations achieve this goal: data readiness, skill gap mitigation, infrastructure support, use case alignment, and rapid deployment.
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