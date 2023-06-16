How do we make AI ethical?
When implemented poorly, AI can entrench existing biases
AI is driving rapid change in the tech sector. New advancements in the field have brought tools like ChatGPT, Bard, and StableDiffusion to the public, while also offering the potential to solve knotty problems in areas such as medical research and climate change.
But from the designing phase, right through to training and implementation, AI models must be made with ethical boundaries in mind. Without careful consideration of input and end result, AI can reflect the prejudices or limitations of its developers, and cause real harm.
In this episode, Rory and Jane speak to Dr. Sohrob Kazerounian, distinguished AI researcher at cyber security company Vectra AI, to unpack the considerations that go into making AI ethical, and how firms can work to eliminate unexpected bias.
Highlights
“Whereas for the last 5-10 years, we've been telling people in security, ‘hey, you need AI, you need machine learning’, we're now starting to recognize that machine learning people need to start thinking about the security and robustness of their models in a way that might be different to what they're used to.
“I think it becomes incumbent on people who want to use machine learning and AI techniques to really spend the effort to do it. Whether or not in the limit we can eliminate all bias is a sort of open philosophical question and debate we can have. But I think in the near term, it's going to be something that we definitely have to at least attack and try and try and eliminate”
“There's no world in which you can basically let these models just put a large number of people out of their jobs, without also having to say ‘has it benefited from their labour?’”
Footnotes
- What is ethical AI?
- What are the pros and cons of AI?
- Workday hit with claims its AI hiring systems are discriminatory
- Can Microsoft's new approach to AI erase the memory of Tay?
- OpenAI tool previously thought 'too dangerous' for the public goes generally available
- Is the UK falling behind the EU on AI regulation?
- EU's AI legislation aims to protect businesses from IP theft
- Why are AI innovators pushing so hard for regulation?
Subscribe
ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Rory Bathgate is a staff writer at ITPro covering the latest news on UK networking and data protection, privacy and compliance. He can sometimes be found on the ITPro Podcast, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest in tech trends.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing and graphic design alongside good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with BA in English and American Literature, Rory took an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, after four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
Most Popular
Resources
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.