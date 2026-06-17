Databricks launches AI co-worker, Genie One
The AI program is designed to help business teams manage workflows and automate work-related tasks
Databricks has released an AI coworker for business teams, including marketing, finance, and sales.
Genie One, available on the web, iOS, and Android, is designed to automate work, answer questions, and take action using structured or unstructured, analytical or operational company data.
Visual interfaces include interactive charts and graphs, and teams can set up alerts for always-on monitoring, schedule tasks, create repeatable skills, and take action with MCP tools.
The product is based on the newly-launched Genie Ontology, which, said the firm, brings together an organization's entire data. It's a self-improving context layer that automatically extracts and continuously updates business knowledge from Databricks, as well as AI tools and connected workplace apps.
It can access curated, authoritative data through SQL, rather than having to reason from fragments spread across documents, said the firm.
"Most enterprise AI today is just guessing with false confidence. That is not good enough for business. If you're a CFO and AI can't tell you why margins changed, or you're a sales leader, and it can't find your next upsell, that's not an AI problem, that's a context problem," said Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO of Databricks.
"Genie Ontology continuously learns context from data everywhere, so our answers are much faster and our agents are more accurate. That's the difference between an AI chatbot and an agentic coworker who knows your business inside out – every metric, every data source, every answer."
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Genie connects to all major AI tools, said Databricks, as well as more than 50 popular apps and data systems for business users across databases, files, tickets, chats, and meetings. Integrations include Google Drive, Jira, Slack, Confluence, SharePoint, and more.
It can, said the firm, retrieve real answers from governed data and take action, with higher accuracy, reduced latency, and lower costs. And with Genie Agents and Genie App Builder, teams across the business can create reusable agents and applications – all connected to their data with access controls, permissions, and cost governance built in.
Genie Agents allow teams to save any Genie conversation as a reusable agent that inherits the conversation's memory, including its sources, instructions, and behavior, so coworkers can repeat trusted workflows across teams. Staff can also create and share agent skills with teammates for consistent, repeatable answer formats and workflows.
Genie App Builder, meanwhile, is a fully managed vibe coding environment built for the enterprise. Teams can upload business context, with Genie App Builder generating a live build plan and working app preview connected to real, governed enterprise data. These applications – built for internal teams or customers – have Unity Catalog permissions and access controls built in from the start.
Genie Code is an AI agent that helps data teams plan, build, and run data engineering, machine learning, and analytics workflows, and now includes a dedicated workspace to track progress, review steps, and easily switch between threads to work across projects.
And Genie ZeroOps is a new background agent built into Databricks that autonomously monitors, investigates, and proposes fixes for data and AI assets such as pipelines, jobs, tables, ML models and more.
"At Foot Locker, Genie Agents are transforming how we lead. They provide our executives and business teams with a centralized space to harness AI-driven insights across every North American banner we operate," said Krish Lakshminarayanan, VP, AI, data & analytics, enterprise architecture at Databricks customer Foot Locker.
"As we scale Genie to the enterprise, it's reshaping the way our business interacts with data and makes the decisions that matter most."
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
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