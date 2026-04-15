IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Asset-Intensive Enterprise Asset Management Applications 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment

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IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Asset-Intensive Enterprise Asset Management Applications 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment
(Image credit: IBM US)

IBM has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Asset-Intensive Enterprise Asset Management Applications 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment. IBM was recognized for strengths in industry expertise and easily configurable. Read more to learn why.

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