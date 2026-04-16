IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
IDC MarketScape has named IBM a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications Vendor Assessment.
Key IBM strengths highlighted by IDC MarketScape include:
- The platform offers a choice between the web-based Planning Analytics Workspace and Excel add-in environments, addressing diverse user preferences and workflows.
- The platform tracks user actions systemwide and allows users to roll back to any historical point, allowing for auditability and supporting compliance requirements.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.