IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment

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IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

IDC MarketScape has named IBM a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications Vendor Assessment.

Key IBM strengths highlighted by IDC MarketScape include:

  • The platform offers a choice between the web-based Planning Analytics Workspace and Excel add-in environments, addressing diverse user preferences and workflows.
  • The platform tracks user actions systemwide and allows users to roll back to any historical point, allowing for auditability and supporting compliance requirements.
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