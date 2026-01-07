Infosys teams up with AWS to fuse Amazon Q Developer with internal tools

Digital services and consulting giant Infosys has signed a deal with AWS aimed at boosting the use of generative AI internally and across its client base.

The agreement will see Infosys Topaz, a set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI, combined with Amazon Q Developer, AWS’ generative AI-powered coding assistant.

Infosys Topaz, the firm noted, offers more than 12,000 AI assets, 150 pre-trained AI models, and more than 10 AI platforms steered by AI-first specialists and data strategists, with a ‘responsible by design’ approach.

Amazon Q Developer, meanwhile, can handle tasks including implementing features, documenting, testing, reviewing, and refactoring code, as well as performing software upgrades.

It's claimed to boost developer productivity by up to 40% and speed up developer tasks by up to 80%.

The aim of the new collaboration is to enhance the company's internal operations and drive innovation for customers across sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.

"The combined strengths of Amazon Q and Infosys Topaz will help organizations innovate, achieve operational agility, and unlock differentiated value for their clients," said Sandeep Dutta, president of Amazon Web Services India and South Asia.

"Through this collaboration, Infosys and AWS are committed to delivering solutions rooted in technical excellence and tailored to address the unique demands of global industries.”

Infosys eyes gains with Topaz platform

Infosys plans to use Infosys Topaz to drive AI-powered transformations across key functions, such as software development, HR, recruitment, sales, and vendor management.

For example, in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), the integration of Infosys Topaz with Amazon Q Developer will enable automated documentation and provide tailored support for tasks like code generation, debugging, testing, and legacy code modernization.

This will significantly enhance workflow efficiency and accuracy, the firm said.

The company also plans to use AWS generative AI services to deliver industry solutions such as advanced end-user engagement capabilities for sports and entertainment, powered by Infosys Topaz and Amazon Bedrock.

This, it said, will enable dynamic, real-time personalized experiences to enhance engagement for millions of fans worldwide.

“Our collaboration with AWS is fundamentally reshaping how enterprise value is created and delivered. By integrating Amazon Q Developer with Infosys Topaz, we are not just transforming our internal functions, such as development cycles, but also enabling our clients to reimagine critical functions like HR, recruitment, and vendor management," said Balakrishna DR, executive vice president, global services head, AI and industry verticals, at Infosys.

"Together, we are building an AI-first ecosystem that empowers enterprises to navigate their next business transformation with agility and precision. This is about amplifying human potential to drive innovation and deliver impact at an unprecedented scale.”

