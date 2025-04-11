AWS expands language support for Amazon Q Developer
English may be the default language of programming, but coders are global, says AWS
AWS has expanded support for languages in Amazon Q Developer, making it easier for developers to code in their first language.
Amazon Q Developer is an AI assistant created for the end-to-end software development lifecycle that can help answer questions, create documentation, run software upgrades, and even review code.
Reflecting the global nature of the coding workforce, AWS said that the platform now supports "additional human languages" beyond just English, including Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish.
The move follows the Amazon Q Business platform being made available in Europe for the first time last month.
"While English remains the lingua franca of programming, the reality of modern software development extends far beyond code," wrote Brian Beach, Principal Solutions Architect at AWS, in a blog post.
"This natural flow of conversation in any language helps maintain the developer’s focus and flow, eliminating the mental overhead of constant translation," Beach added.
The expanded language support is available immediately to users on the free tier, as well as the Pro Tier.
Amazon Q Developer changes deliver “more natural, fluid conversations”
Beach said developers around the world use Amazon Q Developer to discuss architecture decisions, create documentation, and design user interfaces — all for applications that serve audiences that are equally global.
"By expanding language support, Amazon Q Developer now enables developers to have more natural, fluid conversations about complex technical concepts in their preferred language, whether they’re designing system architecture, generating documentation, or planning application localization strategies," he said.
Beach shared an example where he asked how to host a container on AWS in English, Mandarin, Hindi and Spanish, with Amazon Q Developer returning a reply in the same language — and, importantly, getting the answer right.
"Not only does Amazon Q Developer now provide complete responses in these languages, but it also maintains technical accuracy while adapting to linguistic nuances," Beach noted.
Beyond answering questions, Amazon Q Developer can also suggest follow-up questions in the user's default language.
