Intelligentere agentische KI-Lösungen
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Dieser Leitfaden beschreibt die Rolle generativer KI-Assistenten, erklärt, wofür sich jeder der drei generativen KI-Assistenten von IBM (IBM watsonx Orchestrate, watsonx Assistant, watsonx Code Assistant) am besten eignet, und gibt Ihnen.
While we can’t cover the hundreds of “AI assistant” products out there, you can use this guide to understand what IBM AI assistants do best, how to compare them to others, and how to get started.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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