Intelligentere agentische KI-Lösungen

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Intelligentere agentische KI-Lösungen
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

Dieser Leitfaden beschreibt die Rolle generativer KI-Assistenten, erklärt, wofür sich jeder der drei generativen KI-Assistenten von IBM (IBM watsonx Orchestrate, watsonx Assistant, watsonx Code Assistant) am besten eignet, und gibt Ihnen.

While we can’t cover the hundreds of “AI assistant” products out there, you can use this guide to understand what IBM AI assistants do best, how to compare them to others, and how to get started.

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