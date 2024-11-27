IT workers have become the cool kids on the block since the rise of AI

The rise of generative AI has boosted the status of IT departments, according to new research, helping IT leaders drive career growth, secure pay rises, and gain promotions.

In a survey by software firm 1E, nearly six-in-ten US IT leaders said the rise of AI had improved their IT department’s status within their company, making them more influential.

Nearly nine-in-ten said that AI adoption within their companies had also boosted the perception of IT due to the critical role they play in facilitating product roll-outs and transformation projects.

"For IT departments and IT decision-makers (ITDMs), AI is a new path to professional prominence, power, and prosperity," said the report.

"It starts at the top. CEOs are optimistic about AI’s potential. They’re increasing AI-related budgets, predicting returns as soon as 2025, and peppering typically staid earnings calls with AI enthusiasm."

And that's good news for IT departments. Nine-in-ten of those working at companies using AI reported career growth, bringing them raises, promotions, expanded budgets, and greater autonomy.

"AI adoption is career capital. From bigger budgets to higher job satisfaction, 88% of ITDMs at AI-embracing companies report that their involvement in AI adoption has benefited them professionally in at least one way," the report noted.

More than a quarter have received a raise or promotion based on their AI work, the study found, 28% have expanded their team, and 26% have seen their budgets grow.

Recognition of the IT department soars

Notably, nearly a quarter of respondents said their AI work is now recognized for directly impacting revenue and cost savings, with nearly half saying IT was increasingly recognized as a strategic partner in driving business growth.

Virtually all of those working for companies where AI serves - or will serve - users beyond the IT department reported their division had engaged in at least one strategic AI activity.

This included consulting on AI strategy across departments and advising executives on AI, both cited by around four-in-ten respondents, with a third saying they'd developed AI policies and guidelines.

"As far as professional power and freedom, 34% say they have more influence on decisions; 32% report more autonomy. Just over 1 in 10 (12%) respondents say they have more influence on decisions and have more autonomy at work," researchers said.

"Working in AI must be invigorating to the 39% who enjoy higher job satisfaction, and the 42% who say they've learned valuable skills and knowledge. The link between AI adoption and IT career growth is clear."

Meanwhile, four-in-ten said they now directly advise the C-suite on AI. This finding echoes Deloitte research that found that 63% of CIOs reported directly to their CEO this year - up from just 41% in 2015.