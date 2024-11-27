Strategies for improving security team efficiency
Improved security efficiency and from a Cloudflare investment
For a modern enterprise, the security function is the linchpin of so much strategic work: product development, new technology adoption, and other aspects of digital modernization.
When this crucial team can work efficiently, the enterprise gets more value from its digital investments. But many obstacles stand in the way: organizational silos, inflexible tech stacks, and manual processes.
Join us for a webinar about this challenge, featuring Forrester Research Senior Analyst Tope Olufon. You’ll learn about:
- Tope’s advice and research findings on how to improve security efficiency
- Results from a recently commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Cloudflare, which used data from Cloudflare customers to show how a composite organization improved security efficiency and got 238% ROI from a Cloudflare investment
Watch now.
Provided by Cloudflare
Cloud Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.