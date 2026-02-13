Kyndryl wants to help enterprises keep AI agents in line – and avoid costly compliance blunders
Controls become machine‑readable policies that AI agents can read and must obey
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Kyndryl has announced a new “policy as code” feature aimed at helping organizations scale agentic AI across complex and regulated environments.
The idea is to turn a company's organizational rules, regulatory requirements, and operational controls into machine‑readable policies that govern where agents can and can’t operate.
"Organizations typically implement policy as code through a combination of declarative policy languages and enforcement engines," explained Patrick Gormley, Kyndryl's global data science and AI consult lead.
"In other words, they incorporate the appropriate regulations and operational rules into code that AI agents can read and must obey. If it’s in the code, the AI agent must execute. And if an instruction is not in the code, the AI agent cannot see or act upon it."
The move comes amid growing regulatory compliance concerns for enterprises ramping up agentic AI adoption. According to Kyndryl, more than three-in-ten of its customers have complained that compliance issues are seriously limiting their ability to scale recent technology investments.
The new policy as code capability aims to address this by defining operational boundaries and designing agents' actions to remain explainable, reviewable, and aligned with customer-defined business and regulatory requirements.
This new feature will be embedded directly into the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework, launched last summer as a portfolio of specialized, self-directed, self-learning AI agents.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
"Kyndryl's policy as code capability overcomes limitations of conventional AI agent controls and provides the structure customers need as they adopt agentic AI solutions," said Ismail Amla, senior vice president, Kyndryl Consult.
What to expect with Kyndryl’s ‘policy as code’
Features include deterministic execution, with agents only executing actions that have been permitted and enforced in advance.
Guardrails block unpredictable or unauthorized actions along the workflow, eliminating the operational impact of agentic hallucinations, and each agent action and decision is logged and explainable, supporting compliance and oversight.
Notably, decisions are subject to human supervision, with agents executing tasks aligned with established and testable policies that are monitored via a dashboard.
Gormley said policy as code should be particularly valuable in heavily regulated industries, such as financial services, healthcare and government.
"Policy as code helps enable these industries to realize the full benefits of AI and agentic AI by reducing the risk of the types of compliance failures that damage reputations and incur heavy financial penalties," he said.
"By enforcing programmatic rules at scale, policy as code helps eliminate the human error that can lead to granting inappropriate permissions to AI, interpreting rules and regulations inconsistently, and failing to document exceptions to standard operations."
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Anthropic says $30bn funding round will help ‘fuel’ frontier AI research and infrastructure expansion
News Run-rate revenue at Anthropic is surging amid continued enterprise adoption
-
CVEs are set to top 50,000 this year
News While the CVE figures might be daunting, they won't all be relevant to your organization
-
Want to deliver a successful agentic AI project? Stop treating it like traditional software
Analysis Designing and building agents is one thing, but testing and governance is crucial to success
-
OpenAI's Codex app is now available on macOS – and it’s free for some ChatGPT users for a limited time
News OpenAI has rolled out the macOS app to help developers make more use of Codex in their work
-
‘In the model race, it still trails’: Meta’s huge AI spending plans show it’s struggling to keep pace with OpenAI and Google – Mark Zuckerberg thinks the launch of agents that ‘really work’ will be the key
News Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promises new models this year "will be good" as the tech giant looks to catch up in the AI race
-
Half of agentic AI projects are still stuck at the pilot stage – but that’s not stopping enterprises from ramping up investment
News Organizations are stymied by issues with security, privacy, and compliance, as well as the technical challenges of managing agents at scale
-
‘There’s been tremendous agent washing’: Dell Technologies CTO John Roese says the real potential of AI agents is just being realized – and they could end up managing humans
News As businesses look for return on investment with AI, Dell Technologies believes agents will begin showing true value at mid-tier tasks and in managerial roles.
-
Retailers are turning to AI to streamline supply chains and customer experience – and open source options are proving highly popular
News Companies are moving AI projects from pilot to production across the board, with a focus on open-source models and software, as well as agentic and physical AI
-
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants an end to the term ‘AI slop’ and says 2026 will be a ‘pivotal year’ for the technology – but enterprises still need to iron out key lingering issues
News Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella might want the term "AI slop" shelved in 2026, but businesses will still be dealing with increasing output problems and poor returns.
-
OpenAI says GPT-5.2-Codex is its ‘most advanced agentic coding model yet’ – here’s what developers and cyber teams can expect
News GPT-5.2 Codex is available immediately for paid ChatGPT users and API access will be rolled out in “coming weeks”