What’s New in Kubernetes Resilience: Smarter Protection for VMs and Containers at Scale (v9.0)

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What’s New in Kubernetes Resilience: Smarter Protection for VMs and Containers at Scale (v9.0)
(Image credit: Veeam)

Modern Kubernetes environments are more complex than ever and under strain. AI-driven workloads, hybrid VM and container platforms are growing in scale and exposing resilience gaps that traditional approaches weren’t designed to handle. This leaves platform and SRE teams reacting instead of building resilience in from the start.

In this session, we'll cover what's actually breaking in production:

  • Inconsistent recovery behavior across VM and container workloads
  • Protection blind spots that multiply as environments scale
  • Resilience bolted on after the fact — instead of built into the platform
  • Operational overhead that compounds when something goes wrong
  • And more!

You'll leave with a clearer picture of where the real gaps live in modern Kubernetes environments, and a look at what's now possible with the latest releases from Veeam, purpose-built to bring meaningful advances in resilience consistency, efficiency, and VM protection at Kubernetes scale.

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ITPro

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