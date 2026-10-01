What’s New in Kubernetes Resilience: Smarter Protection for VMs and Containers at Scale (v9.0)
Modern Kubernetes environments are more complex than ever and under strain. AI-driven workloads, hybrid VM and container platforms are growing in scale and exposing resilience gaps that traditional approaches weren’t designed to handle. This leaves platform and SRE teams reacting instead of building resilience in from the start.
In this session, we'll cover what's actually breaking in production:
- Inconsistent recovery behavior across VM and container workloads
- Protection blind spots that multiply as environments scale
- Resilience bolted on after the fact — instead of built into the platform
- Operational overhead that compounds when something goes wrong
- And more!
You'll leave with a clearer picture of where the real gaps live in modern Kubernetes environments, and a look at what's now possible with the latest releases from Veeam, purpose-built to bring meaningful advances in resilience consistency, efficiency, and VM protection at Kubernetes scale.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
NetApp ticks another hyperscaler box with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure deal
News The deal with Oracle brings the number of native hyperscaler integrations to four at NetApp
-
Integrating probabilistic programming in enterprise risk management
Probabilistic risk modeling can transform statistical predictions into a programming language, making outputs more dynamic
-
Defending Against the Attacks of the Future with Post-Quantum Cryptography
whitepaper
-
The sovereignty illusion: Why most enterprises don't control what they think they do
whitepaper
-
IBM watsonx Orchestrate: The ROI Is Real – What Enterprises Actually Earn from AI Agents
whitepaper
-
Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms
whitepaper
-
Scale Enterprise AI with TD SYNNEX Destination AI™ & AI Factory
whitepaper
-
Secure Your AI Innovations with TD SYNNEX Destination AI™
whitepaper
-
Unlock Autonomous Success with Agentic AI & TD SYNNEX Destination AI™
whitepaper
-
Unlock the Power of Artificial Intelligence with TD SYNNEX Destination AI™
whitepaper