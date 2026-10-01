GigaOm & Aussie Broadband webinar
In this on-demand webinar, Veeam, which was recently recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection for the sixth straight consecutive years, joins GigaOm and Aussie Broadband to share expert insights and a real customer story.
You’ll see how Aussie Broadband leveraged Veeam to protect mission-critical workloads, tackle performance and reliability challenges, and meet a critical project deadline in a demanding telecom environment.
Watch the session to:
- Understand what dependable Kubernetes recovery requires
- See how Aussie Broadband strengthened protection for a large-scale environment
- Improve resilience across containers, virtual machines, databases, and AI workloads
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