GigaOm & Aussie Broadband webinar

In this on-demand webinar, Veeam, which was recently recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection for the sixth straight consecutive years, joins GigaOm and Aussie Broadband to share expert insights and a real customer story.

You’ll see how Aussie Broadband leveraged Veeam to protect mission-critical workloads, tackle performance and reliability challenges, and meet a critical project deadline in a demanding telecom environment.

Watch the session to:

Understand what dependable Kubernetes recovery requires

See how Aussie Broadband strengthened protection for a large-scale environment

Improve resilience across containers, virtual machines, databases, and AI workloads