GigaOm & Aussie Broadband webinar

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GigaOm &amp; Aussie Broadband webinar
(Image credit: Veeam)

In this on-demand webinar, Veeam, which was recently recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection for the sixth straight consecutive years, joins GigaOm and Aussie Broadband to share expert insights and a real customer story.

You’ll see how Aussie Broadband leveraged Veeam to protect mission-critical workloads, tackle performance and reliability challenges, and meet a critical project deadline in a demanding telecom environment.

Watch the session to:

  • Understand what dependable Kubernetes recovery requires
  • See how Aussie Broadband strengthened protection for a large-scale environment
  • Improve resilience across containers, virtual machines, databases, and AI workloads
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