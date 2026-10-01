The Data & AI Trust Gap report
Most organizations don't have an AI adoption problem. They have an AI trust gap. Based on a survey of 600 C-suite leaders, this Veeam report reveals why data challenges are slowing AI progress, what leadership gaps are blocking results, and what it takes to build the foundations for trusted, governed AI at scale.
In this report, you'll discover:
- Why 95% of CEOs say data challenges have slowed AI progress, and why only 16% feel confident leading the conversation
- Why 88% of organizations are deploying AI agents without the governance frameworks to match
- How the right foundations can make quantified, significant business outcomes 97% more likely
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
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