Magic Quadrant for Access Management

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Magic Quadrant for Access Management
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management. Gartner defines access management as tools that include authentication, authorization, single sign-on (SSO), and adaptive access capabilities for modern standards-based web applications, classic web applications and APIs.

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