OpenAI aims to reduce generative AI 'hallucinations' with new training method

OpenAI has published details of a new training method that it hopes will improve the accuracy and transparency of AI models.

The AI firm used ‘process supervision’ to train a model for solving mathematical problems, a method in which systems are rewarded for each accurate step taken toward an answer.

This allows for models to be trained in such a way that they produce comprehensible outputs, and result in fewer confidently incorrect answers or ‘hallucinations’

This contrasts with the more traditional ‘outcome supervision’ method, by which a model is given positive or negative feedback solely based on the answer it gives with little consideration of its working.

Greater use of safety measures can reduce the performance of AI systems, a relationship that researchers call ‘alignment tax’.

The results of OpenAI’s testing showed that the process supervision method carried a negative alignment tax, meaning that it improved the performance of the test model alongside its safety.

As a result, the method was found to improve both the accuracy and effectiveness of the system, with outputs demonstrating the AI was capable of righting itself after an inaccurate step in order to eventually produce a correct answer.

In this way, the training method may be useful for reducing the hallucinatory output for a range of AI systems such as customer-facing chatbots or image generation programs.

“It is unknown how broadly these results will generalize beyond the domain of math, and we consider it important for future work to explore the impact of process supervision in other domains,” wrote OpenAI.

“If these results generalize, we may find that process supervision gives us the best of both worlds – a method that is both more performant and more aligned than outcome supervision.”

Hallucinations are a phenomenon in which an AI system provides confident but inaccurate responses, and are present in many popular services such as ChatGPT.

They are considered a foundational problem for generative AI , particularly for large language models (LLM), and some experts consider them an inherent trait of LLMs that will never be fully stamped out.

Risk analysts have highlighted these as one of many threats associated with AI , and those already using ChatGPT for business have had to take these system limitations into account.

Google executives have warned against fully trusting AI systems while hallucinations remain an issue, and has aimed at reducing their prevalence in recent updates to its Bard chatbot .

Experts have called for more involvement of humans in the individual decisions made by generative AI models, often known as ‘human-in-the-loop’ structures.

“The beauty and allure of the technology is its impressive ability to sound smart, which is dangerous in a business situation,” said Aaron Kalb, Chief Innovation Officer, Co-Founder, Alation.

“You could be unknowingly introducing inaccuracies into decision-making. To be really effective, generative models should be fine-tuned on domain-specific data catalogs and their output should be reviewed by humans."

In recent months, prominent figures in the AI ecosystem have called for measures such as a six-month pause on AI development to give time for adequate safeguards to be put in place.