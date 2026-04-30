The evolution of the enterprise laptop: how our workplace devices changed over the decades

The modern business-focused ultraportable is almost unrecognizable from the very first designs that hit the market some 40 years ago. But you can still draw a faint throughline from the rigid, bulky and weighty "luggables" like the 1981 Osborne 1 to today's best business notebooks . Over many years, improvements in areas such as chassis design and component miniaturization have changed these devices for good, with shifting user behavior and enterprise priorities also guiding their evolution.

The designs of the first laptops were driven by what original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) anticipated that professionals would need from a portable computer, especially those senior enough to afford one. But now, the market is flooded with different sizes, shapes, configurations, form factors – and even colors.

In today's landscape, designs are influenced by the hybridization of work and greater workforce mobility. With laptops engineered to be lighter than ever and more portable, with the lines between the enterprise and consumer space blurring.

As we look ahead, however, factors such as the AI race might play a key role in how designs continue to shift, while macro conditions such as surging costs and component shortages may further reshape how buyers prioritize elements like durability and longevity. The enterprise laptop has endured multiple stages of evolution across the last several decades. This journey is certain to continue at breakneck pace as we hurtle into the next phase.

Productivity was king for the first portable PCs

It's difficult to pinpoint the "first" laptop but attempts to miniaturize computers stretch back to the 1960s, and the work of American computer scientist Alan Kay and his "KiddiComp" concept – also known as the Dynabook – which he outlined in a paper in 1972 . The first commercially successful laptops then emerged in the 1980s, largely as a means to improve the productivity of working professionals – at least marginally at first.

The aforementioned Osborne 1 was among the first commercially successful portable computers and was released alongside several iconic counterparts like the GriD Compass 1101 , the Epson HX-20 , and the TRS-80 Model 100 in the 1980s. Dynabook, then Toshiba – a stalwart in the enterprise laptop space – also brought out its first model, the Toshiba T1100 , in 1985. It was essentially an Intel 8088-powered IBM PC compressed into a more portable shape, with a built-in 3.5in floppy disk drive, 256KB RAM and a built-in monochrome LCD display with a 640 x 200-pixel resolution.

Image 1 of 5 An Osborne 1, the first truly portable computer. (Image credit: Getty Images) The GRiD Compass 1101. (Image credit: propia) An Epson HX-20 laptop. (Image credit: Getty Images) A Tandy TRS-80 portable computer, model 100. (Image credit: Getty Images) A Toshiba T1100 computer. (Image credit: Johann H. Addicks)

James Robbins, Dynabook's General Manger (Americas), tells ITPro that a lot has changed since the 80s and 90s. He started at the company in 1996, where he worked on bringing out the Portege 660CDT – a, then, ultralight laptop weight 2.5kg (5.6lbs) that sold for $5,000 – with an optional optical disc drive for an extra 500 bucks.

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In modern money, that’s equivalent to $10,523 (£7,804).

"Enterprise laptops in the beginning were just how do we get some level of productivity in the field, starting with luggables, then going onto laptops. You look at where we're at today, it's massive, massive jumps in almost every way," he says. "It started with just being somewhat portable; six and-a-half pounds, and then you got the power adapter that was probably a pound or so. You had limited productivity, but you had more productivity than you ever had before."

Indeed, productivity gains were the key driver in how the earliest machines were shaped. It wasn't until much later down the road that laptops became something that would come to appeal to consumers, as well as professionals. As Tim Danton, author of The Computers that Made the World and editor-in-chief of PC Pro, says: "It's important to remember that at the beginning, there were no consumer-focused laptops; everything was focused towards businesses.

"What we actually got was the first wave of laptops being very easy to repair, and because everything was modular, batteries were replaceable – that kind of thing," he tells ITPro. "But then, when the consumers got involved, they became sleeker and more attractive, but also more difficult to repair."

Enterprise vs consumer laptops: meeting different needs

Today's best enterprise laptops take many shapes and sizes – but there are a handful of common features that make them stand out as must-haves when you compare them with consumer counterparts. There's no compromising on security, for example, not only given physical threats and the need to prioritize information security, but also with the rise and fall of bring your own device (BYOD) , hybrid work and mobile working . All of this has increased the attack surface and points of entry.

That's why you're looking for advanced webcams with facial recognition , fingerprint scanners, webcam shutters and lock slots as standard. This comes alongside a software layer, with OEMs pushing their own apps and tools, including hardware-level security. There are also some features that the professional world is firmly moving away from, including the "pointing stick" or "mouse nub" – a weird rubbery touch-operated pointer in the middle of the keyboard that allows you to move your cursor. Once considered a staple, it's now become something of a relic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In today's market, the major differences between what a consumer might look for versus what an enterprise user might look for comes down to their varying priorities, but also the identity of the buyer and how the bottom line plays a role.

Robbins says consumers are often looking at the look, the feel, and how flashy the screen is, versus security and productivity factors. "When you're in the enterprise space," he continues, "the user typically isn't the purchaser of the technology. It is an IT manager, it's a CTO, CIO – depending on your organization, the CFO – so their priorities are very different.

"It's really around the total cost of ownership, it's around security, it's about productivity, and durability is certainly a major factor in enterprise customers, where I don't think consumers lean so heavily into those key pillars."

The crossbleed between enterprise and consumer devices

Danton tells ITPro there was a bifurcation between consumer and enterprise channels, with models evolving separately, and continuing to do so. That said, a gradual crossbleed between the two spaces has now snowballed into a blurring of the lines, in which plenty of enterprise laptops are indistinguishable from their consumer counterparts. That is, if you ignore the marketing, which highlights different user priorities.

Robbins pinpoints a couple of classic Dynabook machines as key examples of how this bifurcation played out, while also noting the way that each channel influences the other.

"A lot of organizations will use the consumer channel as a way to introduce new technology into the market to check its viability," he explains. "Because enterprises are slow to adopt change for good reason, right? Their risk is much higher. So there certainly is that difference."

He highlights the 2005 Toshiba Qosmio as one of the first truly multimedia laptops the industry had ever seen – and a key example of how a consumer machine drove ideas into all spaces. This included a new standard for video technology, the first 3D chipsets, and branded speaker courtesy of Harman Kardon. Now, these aspects are all quite common in the enterprise space, with Intel having a standard for multimedia in a laptop with four distinct speakers, as well as a minimum video output.

Image 1 of 1 A salesperson advertising the newly-released Toshiba Qosmio in 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "ultra, ultra portable, almost pocket-sized" Libretto series, on the other hand, is an example of how the interplay went sideways, at times. Robbins says that while it was well received among consumers, Dynabook found it just didn't perform well in the enterprise space because it was such a unique form factor. "Not every innovation that you start in the consumer side makes a clean transition over to the enterprise side. It can be too niche that it just doesn't quite catch on," he added.

When Robbins started out in 1996, you could get an enterprise laptop in "any color you want of gray", but now you can get laptops of all shades, with blues, silvers, blacks, whites, and others in between. This is an aspect of the evolution of enterprise laptops that centers around "the introduction of personality" into devices, where "in the past, it was very stoic".

Image 1 of 1 A Toshiba Libretto 50CT. (Image credit: Jon Callow Images)

"I also see the light devices getting more and more lightweight, and I really feel like that came out of the consumer space as well – because you had to come up with the compromise between size, weight and durability," he says. "It's kind of a trifecta there, so you can only pull on two of the three, so you've got to find the balance."

The enterprise laptops that defined a generation

One standout model for Robbins was the original Panasonic Toughbook, a model "that absolutely defined an industry". It was primarily driven by the essential requirement for durability in the field, he explains: "There was no product that we could have even in the enterprise space, in like utilities and field workers, and it was a product that certainly stood out on its own because of its uniqueness.

He adds that laptops in those days had to protect spinning hard drives, which is not a concern any more.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: MKFI) (Image credit: Robert W. Kranz) (Image credit: Nick Pitsas, CSIRO) (Image credit: Airman 1st Class Shelby Horn)

"Now that you have everything that's solid state, you see Panasonic, Getac and others not being as prevalent in the marketplace, because it's a great example of the evolution of technology. Panasonic Toughbooks were the Kleenex of rugged computers, and that market has just evolved and changed – because the technology has continued to change."

Indeed, the overall look and feel of enterprise laptops as a whole have shifted – with IT buyers now seeking models that are lighter, thinner, and sometimes more stylish. You have Dell, and the iconic XPS family of laptops, to thank for that, according to Danton.

"The Dell XPS 13, released over a decade ago, was the big one – and it actually shaped what people expected from their laptop, including executives," he says. "They were no longer happy to put up with something that's a bit ugly, something that was unwieldy, heavy. They wanted something as sleek and gorgeous-looking as the Dell XPS 13 was. Because it really was a revolution of its time, especially with this infinite bezel and infinite screen."

There's no way that we can highlight iconic enterprise laptops without mentioning the MacBook and its transition to the enterprise, which is a feat Robbins helped to accomplish while he was at Apple between 2012 and 2020. "I'm sacreligious to say it in my current role, but watching what we did when I was at Apple, [shifting] MacBooks into the enterprise [was significant]," he says.

"We started at zero of the Fortune 500 having Macs in the enterprise and by the time I left, we had 100% of the Fortune 500 having some level of Mac in the enterprise space. It was really interesting to watch Apple's evolution into the enterprise. It started in the consumer and bled over into the enterprise space."

Several other game-changing models come to mind, including the original HP Elite Dragonfly , which capitalized on this trend to really push what a 2-in-1 could be capable of, especially thanks to its sub-kilogram weight and full complement of ports. That's not to mention the security features like the privacy shutter that HP engineered into the machine.

One of the most iconic families of enterprise laptops is the Lenovo ThinkPad , meanwhile, which has remained relatively consistent in its design since inception – at least on the surface level.

Despite maintaining its classic black outer chassis that we first saw in the 1992 IBM ThinkPad 700, improvements have led to more robustness, greater reliability and tweaks over the years to improve the user experience. We can see that in newer models such as the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition .

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: NASA)

These models, Danton explains, typify the future direction of travel for enterprise laptops more generally. The new T14 announced at MWC, for example, is the "most repairable laptop we've probably ever seen", he says, with a renewed focus now put on helping IT teams keeping these machines alive for as long as possible.

AI PC uptake faltered, but this won't be the case for much longer

It's easy to see the ways that both consumer and enterprise laptops have influenced one another – especially with the move to mobile working. Modern hybrid machines like the HP EliteBook X Flip G1i or the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 5 typify the blurring of these lines. That said, the changing needs of professionals place a huge impetus on aspects like longevity, robustness, reliability and repairability, resurrecting elements that defined the original design principles in the 90s.

One of the most significant changes in both consumer and enterprise laptops has been the rise of AI PCs . These machines have been thrust upon us , with features like on-device AI and even a Microsoft Copilot key one of the biggest marketing pushes of the decade. There are mixed feelings in the industry. Recent research from Spiceworks confirms that AI has not thus far been a major priority for IT decision makers when purchasing hardware, an opinion which Dell executives shared in a press briefing ahead of CES 2026.

But new research from IDC, sponsored by AMD, has found that 60% of enterprises have already deployed AI PCs or are actively piloting the devices, and 21% plan to deploy them in the next 12 months.

When asked if AI PCs are relevant to businesses today, Robbins says "yes and no".

"Initially you had the bleeding edge adopters go and get it, because it was the leading technology," he says, adding: "A lot of enterprises wanted to wait and see a little bit to see where it was going to go and how they could best utilize the technology. This latest wave, though, we're seeing it shift from server-side to device-side."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A couple of things are driving that, he says, including the application stack starting to catch up, and chipmakers increasing the potency of components like neural processing units (NPUs) so they can handle more powerful AI workloads. For example, users can offload certain tasks from the CPU to the NPU, so you could have functions like system security running on an AI platform in the background. The other driver is security in the sense that data is localized.

"Having, even if it's small language models – but having a language model run natively on an enterprise device – drives just a massive level of security difference, versus sharing organizational files out on ChatGPT, or whatever platform others use. There's a bit of risk in that if not properly managed."

In the coming months and years, more out-of-the-box AI applications will drive greater demand for local AI, with better chipsets from the likes of Intel, AMD, Qualcomm and Apple driving more powerful capabilities into everyday enterprise devices, rather than specialized devices.

The future of enterprise laptops could be inspired by their past

Beyond AI, enterprise buyers will seek out devices with better durability and longevity, whether realized in the form of their design, portability, repairability or battery life. This is an avenue of improvement that both Danton and Robbins strongly foresee. Multi-day battery life, in particular, is an aspect that Danton says will become the norm.

Beyond AI, enterprise buyers will seek out devices with better durability and longevity, whether realized in the form of their design, portability, repairability or battery life. This is an avenue of improvement that both Danton and Robbins strongly foresee. Multi-day battery life, in particular, is an aspect that Danton says will become the norm:

"What I also expect to see is batteries that are much easier to replace; motherboards that are far easier to swap out,” he says. “I'm expecting to see the right to repair movement influence the design of laptops, and also parts availability, so that we actually almost move back to the good old days where a laptop from 30 years ago, you could just swap out components quite easily.

He adds that this could be the norm within five years, affecting the consumer space too.

The drive for better durability and longevity will largely be the result of surging memory and storage costs , with the price of processors also going up. As this causes the price of devices to rise the failure rates of laptops and duration of support will become more interesting to businesses. Can users get up to five years, or more, out of their devices? This, Robbins says, has become more important because enterprises are having to amortize these investments over more years.

Another factor is that CPUs and graphic processing units (GPUs) are becoming more powerful generally, meaning they'll be able to cope with OS upgrades and incremental improvements over the years, Danton adds: "Whereas, in the past, an upgrade five years later would cripple a laptop. That's no longer true. I expect to see laptops [that] are designed to last for seven years to a decade, rather than the three-to-five years currently."

The Framework Laptop , he continues, will be highly influential in this respect. "I've seen them as an influence on Dell and Lenovo for their most recent laptops, and Acer too, because they're all now looking at ease of repair and to a certain extent, at modularity, where you can just swap in and out components. I'm sure it's been torn apart in every research lab, whether it's HP, Lenovo, Acer, Asus or Dell – they've all had a good old look at it and learned some lessons."

As for hardware wishes, Robbins quips that he'd love to see a left-handed machine where everything is shifted slightly – but he doesn't anticipate that happening anytime soon. That said, more personalization is certainly coming, he says, including the ability to choose from a far broader range of colors. "I just think of when I started: everything was gray," he says. "If everybody has a gray advice, then nobody has a device, right?"