Planning in the Age of AI: Smarter, Faster, More Agile

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Planning in the Age of AI: Smarter, Faster, More Agile
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

As industries evolve at breakneck speed, traditional planning methods are falling behind. This session dives into how AI is not just enhancing—but redefining—business planning. Learn how leading organizations are unlocking speed, precision, and resilience through AI-driven solutions. And get a look into the future of planning —autonomous AI systems that drive proactive, predictive decisions.

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ITPro

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