Protect, recover, and get more from your data

Today's data management landscape is a complex tapestry of disparate legacy backup and recovery products, siloed data storage environments, and point solutions for data retention and archiving.

As modern enterprises create and consume more data than ever, there is growing pressure to leverage this data to drive digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives

At the same time, the need for operational resilience and robust data protection has never been more crucial to protect data from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and ransomware, as well as to comply with regulations such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

This guide from Cohesity explores the need for a modern unified data management platform to address enterprise needs for data protection and recovery, data security, and intelligent data insights.

Highlights include:

Modern data management challenges and the need for a multi-cloud data protection and recovery solution

Ransomware data protection and recovery

AI-driven data analytics use cases and capabilities

Download now

Provided by Cohesity