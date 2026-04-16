Reducing technical debt: A blueprint for adaptable IT architectures and modern workloads

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Reducing technical debt: A blueprint for adaptable IT architectures and modern workloads
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

Adaptable architecture helps IT teams reduce technical debt and modernize hybrid infrastructure. Learn how architects can simplify complexity, improve scalability for AI workloads and strengthen cyber resilience with practical patterns and a 90 day roadmap.

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