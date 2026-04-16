Reducing technical debt: A blueprint for adaptable IT architectures and modern workloads
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Adaptable architecture helps IT teams reduce technical debt and modernize hybrid infrastructure. Learn how architects can simplify complexity, improve scalability for AI workloads and strengthen cyber resilience with practical patterns and a 90 day roadmap.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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