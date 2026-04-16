Security in DevOps Guide

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Security in DevOps Guide
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

Security bottlenecks and late‑stage vulnerabilities no longer need to slow your delivery pipeline. The Security in DevOps Guide from IBM reveals how teams can accelerate release cycles by shifting security and observability left, embedding automated checks directly into the IDE and CI/CD workflows to catch issues the moment code is written. Whether you're looking to reduce vulnerability dwell time, streamline remediation, or build a unified, automated security posture, this guide provides a practical roadmap to ship safer software, faster.

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