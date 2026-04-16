Security in DevOps Guide
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Security bottlenecks and late‑stage vulnerabilities no longer need to slow your delivery pipeline. The Security in DevOps Guide from IBM reveals how teams can accelerate release cycles by shifting security and observability left, embedding automated checks directly into the IDE and CI/CD workflows to catch issues the moment code is written. Whether you're looking to reduce vulnerability dwell time, streamline remediation, or build a unified, automated security posture, this guide provides a practical roadmap to ship safer software, faster.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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