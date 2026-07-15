sahibinden.com delivers reliable retail services faster with Red Hat OpenShift

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sahibinden.com delivers reliable retail services faster with Red Hat OpenShift
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To maintain its market-leading position against competition from start-ups and global retailers, Turkish classified listing and e-commerce platform, sahibinden.com, decided to transform its IT infrastructure and approach to application development. As part of the project, the company has migrated 3,000 virtual machines (VMs) to containers within Red Hat OpenShift and is taking advantage of a range of integrated tools to simplify and automate application development and deployment. With an active-active datacenter environment and new DevOps workflows, sahibinden.com has increased system availability, improved developer productivity and time to market, and raised its reputation for technology innovation.

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