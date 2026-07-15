Accelerate time-to-market for retailer applications with Red Hat

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Accelerate time-to-market for retailer applications with Red Hat
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Red Hat helps retailers innovate with a platform for scalable microservices, on-site migration services, and ongoing support and training.

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