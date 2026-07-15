Modernizing healthcare IT with Red Hat

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Modernizing healthcare IT with Red Hat
(Image credit: Red Hat)

Healthcare organizations can accelerate IT modernization and ensure long-term success by embedding security into processes, fostering collaboration, enabling self-service, and establishing best practices with a clear roadmap. Red Hat solutions, including Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes, Consulting Services, and Technical Account Managers, provide the tools and expertise needed to meet these goals.

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