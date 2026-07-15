Maintain business operations at sites with limited connectivity
Red Hat Edge technologies for sites with limited connectivity
Placing compute resources at the edge of the network allows organizations to improve operational efficiency for new or existing workloads and act on new opportunities to generate revenue.
However, intermittent network connectivity can make managing locations at the edge difficult. When operating at large scale, the physical network is more complex, more distributed, and has more devices to manage and secure, all outside the main datacenter and often in remote locations with unreliable connectivity.
Built-in edge solutions from Red Hat can provide you with the flexibility, availability, and performance you need to maintain critical business operations despite limited connectivity. In this checklist, discover 4 ways Red Hat’s edge capabilities can help your organization maintain business continuity at the edge of the network.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
4 key considerations in modernizing industrial controls
whitepaper
-
Cepsa automates IT to achieve operational efficiency with Red Hat
whitepaper
-
Network automation across modern energy operations with Red Hat
whitepaper
-
From patchwork to platform: Is your organization ready to graduate to Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform?
whitepaper
-