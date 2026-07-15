Maintain business operations at sites with limited connectivity

Red Hat Edge technologies for sites with limited connectivity

Placing compute resources at the edge of the network allows organizations to improve operational efficiency for new or existing workloads and act on new opportunities to generate revenue.

However, intermittent network connectivity can make managing locations at the edge difficult. When operating at large scale, the physical network is more complex, more distributed, and has more devices to manage and secure, all outside the main datacenter and often in remote locations with unreliable connectivity.

Built-in edge solutions from Red Hat can provide you with the flexibility, availability, and performance you need to maintain critical business operations despite limited connectivity. In this checklist, discover 4 ways Red Hat’s edge capabilities can help your organization maintain business continuity at the edge of the network.