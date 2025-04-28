Stay Ahead of AI-Powered Phishing Attacks: What You Need to Know!
Can your team confidently detect a phishing attack—especially one powered by AI and backed by OSINT? Cybercriminals are now leveraging AI to craft highly convincing phishing emails, combining them with precise Open Source Intelligence to target organizations with unprecedented accuracy. How can you stay ahead of these rapidly evolving threats? We’re here to help!
Join us for an insightful, practical session led by Andy Syrewicze, Security Evangelist at Hornetsecurity, as he unpacks the latest AI-driven phishing tactics and shares effective strategies for protection.
In this focused webinar, Andy will cover:
- How threat actors use AI to escalate phishing attacks
- OSINT techniques that make phishing messages even more credible
- Real-life examples of advanced phishing—and how to spot them
- Key strategies to fortify your defenses against AI-powered threats
Prepare your organization to counter these sophisticated attacks.
