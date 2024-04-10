Supply chain services, 2023
Covering the leading service providers in enterprise supply chain innovation
Enterprises are grappling with major concerns like building resilient supply chains, sourcing challenges, cybersecurity concerns, heightened sustainability demands, and ending talent droughts.
Service providers are helping organizations improve their inventory allocation through artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. This study evaluates the capabilities of 18 providers across the HFS definition of supply chain.
HFS Horizons Report assesses how well service providers are helping their supply chain clients embrace innovation and realize value.
IBM
