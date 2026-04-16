Thank you - IBM Technology Summits

ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers
Thank you - IBM Technology Summits
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

Discover how IBM is shaping Agent Ops capabilities—helping organizations observe, evaluate, and optimize AI agents responsibly without slowing innovation.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Empowering platform teams: How to do cloud right with The Infrastructure Cloud
    Empowering platform teams: How to do cloud right with The Infrastructure Cloud

    whitepaper

  • Your practical guide to maintenance excellence – Manufacturing
    Your practical guide to maintenance excellence – Manufacturing

    whitepaper