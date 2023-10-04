The autonomous customer 2023

Protecting the human experience in a digital world

The Autonomous Customer 2023
Modern consumers are increasingly looking to use digital channels when dealing with customer service. However, some customers are frustrated with their digital experience and would prefer dealing with a person instead.

Put simply, human interaction remains at the heart of customer contact. Organisations can combine AI, when applied at the right points, with human interaction to create remarkable customer service. 

BT and Cisco explore the customer contact channel experience and what user expectations mean for your organisation. This whitepaper presents extensive research and reliable data on consumer attitudes, usage patterns, and how they are changing.

Download the whitepaper today to learn more about how you can deliver outstanding customer service.

