The autonomous customer 2023
Protecting the human experience in a digital world
Modern consumers are increasingly looking to use digital channels when dealing with customer service. However, some customers are frustrated with their digital experience and would prefer dealing with a person instead.
Put simply, human interaction remains at the heart of customer contact. Organisations can combine AI, when applied at the right points, with human interaction to create remarkable customer service.
BT and Cisco explore the customer contact channel experience and what user expectations mean for your organisation. This whitepaper presents extensive research and reliable data on consumer attitudes, usage patterns, and how they are changing.
Download the whitepaper today to learn more about how you can deliver outstanding customer service.
Provided by BT|Cisco
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
Thank you for signing up to ITPro.. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.