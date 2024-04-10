The business value of aligning cost optimization, observability, and automation
Reduce the cost and complexity of managing hybrid applications
Companies are building their modernization plans across DevOps, platform engineering, operations, and site reliability engineering teams to align them with customer-driven expectations and costs.
This whitepaper explores the value and benefits organizations gain by using application performance monitoring (APM) and hybrid cloud cost optimization tools to reduce the cost and complexity of managing hybrid applications.
IDC found that organizations can uncover real value when they combine application performance monitoring (APM) and hybrid cloud cost optimization tools.
Learn how this combo AI-powered approach helped organizations reduce the cost of cloud spend, increase productivity, experience 42% fewer unplanned outages annually, and realize a three-year ROI of 419%.
Provided by IBM
