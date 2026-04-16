The cyber resilience playbook for modern infrastructure

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The cyber resilience playbook for modern infrastructure
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

A strategic roadmap for enterprise decision makers navigating today’s evolving infrastructure needs. This guide shows how an end to end cyber resilience strategy and IBM FlashSystem help safeguard critical data, strengthen compliance and accelerate recovery.

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ITPro

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