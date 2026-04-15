The data dividend: How the C-Suite is turning information into impact

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The data dividend: How the C-Suite is turning information into impact
(Image credit: IBM US)

The role of data leaders—CIOs, CDOs and CTOs—in today's AI-driven business.

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ITPro

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