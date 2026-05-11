Top 4 Reasons to Refresh to AI PCs
This brochure describes reasons to upgrade to an AI PC. It highlights the four key benefits of AI PCs over traditional PCs, including enhanced AI capabilities, reduced security risks, energy efficiency, and cost effectiveness.
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Google says AI is now being used to build zero-day exploits
News Google cyber researchers think they’ve found the first AI-generated zero-day exploit
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Changes to EU AI Act implementation deadlines welcomed by industry
News New implementation deadlines for the EU AI Act could help remove “genuine friction” for European companies
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Frontier Firm playbook
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The Increasing Importance of Cyber Resilience in an AI-driven World
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