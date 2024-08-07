What is AI?
AI impacts all sectors and is transformative for business, but what is AI and how does it work?
Artificial intelligence is a defining technology that is predicted to significantly change our lives. Businesses are using it to identify suspicious online activity and get a better understanding of their customers.
As we move from the age of iInformation and transitions into the age of AI, people are curious to see what’s in store in the future. This whitepaper addresses that by defining AI and exploring the profound impact it can have on our lives.
Here's what you'll learn:
- An explanation of how AI works
- A look at the benefits of AI for business
- An overview of risks associated with AI
- Examples of AI in use today
