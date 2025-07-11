Unlocking Business Value with AI-Powered Data Analytics
Step into the future of business with AI-powered data analytics.
This e-book by Tableau from Salesforce demystifies AI and shows you how it can unlock immense value for your organisation. Learn how AI-driven analytics, including Tableau's Einstein Copilot and Tableau Pulse, can help analysts save time and be more productive by simplifying data exploration and prep, automating tasks, and enhancing visualisations.
Download now to understand why AI matters and how to harness its power for competitive advantage and business transformation.
