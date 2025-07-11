Unlocking Business Value with AI-Powered Data Analytics

(Image credit: Salesforce)
Step into the future of business with AI-powered data analytics.

This e-book by Tableau from Salesforce demystifies AI and shows you how it can unlock immense value for your organisation. Learn how AI-driven analytics, including Tableau's Einstein Copilot and Tableau Pulse, can help analysts save time and be more productive by simplifying data exploration and prep, automating tasks, and enhancing visualisations.

Download now to understand why AI matters and how to harness its power for competitive advantage and business transformation.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

