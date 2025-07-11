The Journey to AI-Powered CRM

The Future of AI-Powered CRM: Prioritise Data and Trust

AI is transforming CRM, but success depends on more than just technology. This Forrester study, commissioned by Salesforce, explores how 773 global leaders are approaching AI-powered CRM—and why strong data practices and trusted partnerships are critical.

Download the report to uncover key insights, challenges, and strategies for building a future-ready CRM.

