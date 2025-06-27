Datacom rapid innovation navigator
Download now
Struggling to turn business challenges into real solutions quickly?
Datacom’s Rapid Innovation Engine - powered by Microsoft Azure - helps you design, prototype, and validate impactful ideas in just four weeks. This guided engagement de-risks investment, aligns stakeholders, and delivers early business value without the overhead of long, costly projects.
How it works:
Human-led and business-outcome focused
Backed by Datacom’s deep bench of technical and strategic experts
Powered by Microsoft Azure
Designed to de-risk investment and build internal momentum
Download now.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
June rundown: 2,000 missing devices and why threat groups are being renamed
ITPro Podcast Nvidia talked up the UK's AI prowess while also talking down its supercomputer infrastructure
-
MIT study claims using AI tools impact cognitive function
News A recent study from MIT suggests that using AI tools impacts brain activity, with frequent users underperforming compared to their counterparts.
-
Whitepaper: Transform Your Resale Business: Build Recurring Revenue and Customer Loyalty with Managed Services
whitepaper
-
Future-proof your development: The SAST/SCA Buyer’s Guide in the AI Era
whitepaper
-
Taming AI Code: Securing Gen AI Development with Snyk
whitepaper
-
Introducing AI Trustops: Snyk’s readiness framework for building and maturing secure AI development practice
whitepaper
-
Building AI Trust eBook: Securing code in the age of autonomous development
whitepaper
-
Fueling growth in 2025: How travel businesses can transform payments for the experience-driven era
whitepaper
-
Zero Trust: Take No Chances
whitepaper
-
Scale Your MSP with Easy, Secure Support
whitepaper