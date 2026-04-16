Von reaktiv zu proaktiv: Ein KI-Leitfaden für Finanzführungskräfte

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Von reaktiv zu proaktiv: Ein KI-Leitfaden für Finanzführungskräfte
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

In der heutigen Zeit stehen CFOs und Finanzabteilungen vor so vielen verschiedenen Herausforderungen, dass die Aufgabe eines CFO schwierig, wenn nicht gar unmöglich erscheint.

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