BAE Systems Shares Change Management Learnings While Scaling Low-Code Development
Discover how BAE Systems transformed their software development using Siemens solutions such as Mendix and Teamcenter, enabling faster delivery and reducing reliance on external support.
Over two years, they deployed 15 Mendix applications and shortened the testing-to-production timeline by 66%, empowering their internal development teams.
Download this resource to gain insights into their successful low-code strategy and its impact on business automation and IT agility.
