BAE Systems Shares Change Management Learnings While Scaling Low-Code Development

BAE Systems Shares Change Management Learnings While Scaling Low-Code Development
(Image credit: Siemens)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Discover how BAE Systems transformed their software development using Siemens solutions such as Mendix and Teamcenter, enabling faster delivery and reducing reliance on external support.

Over two years, they deployed 15 Mendix applications and shortened the testing-to-production timeline by 66%, empowering their internal development teams.

Download this resource to gain insights into their successful low-code strategy and its impact on business automation and IT agility.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Mendix on AWS – Enabling Digitalization at Speed and Scale
    Mendix on AWS – Enabling Digitalization at Speed and Scale

    whitepaper

  • Mercury Systems’ Digital Thread Centralizes Manufacturing Systems Across The Product Lifecycle
    Mercury Systems’ Digital Thread Centralizes Manufacturing Systems Across The Product Lifecycle

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸